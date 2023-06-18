ETF Managers Group LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $325.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.92. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.70 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

