ETF Managers Group LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $97.66 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $98.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

