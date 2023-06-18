ETF Managers Group LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CDW Stock Performance

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

