ETF Managers Group LLC Has $746,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 103,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Rollins by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 25,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rollins Price Performance

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

