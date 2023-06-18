ETF Managers Group LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,211 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average is $178.05.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

