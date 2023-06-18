ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,524,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,979,000 after purchasing an additional 109,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.