ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $278.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.82.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

