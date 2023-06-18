ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $207.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $210.09.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

