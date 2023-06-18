ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Washington Federal by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Washington Federal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

In other news, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $204,456. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.