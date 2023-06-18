ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 112 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV opened at $216.02 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

