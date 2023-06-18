ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 5,134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

