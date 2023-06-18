ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $319.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.51 and its 200-day moving average is $299.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.54 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

