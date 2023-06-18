ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.