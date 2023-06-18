ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $407.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

