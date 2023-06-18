European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Purchases £23,000 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) insider Stuart Paterson acquired 25,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($28,778.78).

European Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £327.66 million, a PE ratio of -189.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.64. European Assets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.24).

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.