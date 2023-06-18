Evercore ISI Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $161.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

