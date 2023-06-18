Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,890 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,242,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $4.85 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.21 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -249.99%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

