Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,540 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Hawaiian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,909,000 after acquiring an additional 305,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after buying an additional 917,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,511,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 222,186 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

