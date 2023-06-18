Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,240 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHCV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,297,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,309,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

