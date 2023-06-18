Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,830 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,918 shares of company stock worth $2,630,975 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

DV opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

