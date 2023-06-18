Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

