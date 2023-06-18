Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

SITE Centers Trading Up 1.2 %

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITC opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

