Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

