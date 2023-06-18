Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $192.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.54. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently -483.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In related news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $95,105.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,332.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total value of $95,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,332.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffry D. Frisby sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $728,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,395 shares of company stock valued at $5,794,248. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

