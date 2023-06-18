Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

