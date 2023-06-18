Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

