Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $266,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in XPEL by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $726,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 583,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,232.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $726,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 583,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,232.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $177,244.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,175,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,284,863.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

