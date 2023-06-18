Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after buying an additional 86,320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Insider Activity

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

