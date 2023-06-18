Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

