Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $339,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $152,111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 776,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $109.26 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

