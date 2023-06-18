Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $346,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

