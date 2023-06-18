Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $472,000 Investment in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,339,000 after buying an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,981,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $45,964.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

