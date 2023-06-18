Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

RCL stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $96.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

