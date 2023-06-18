Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Outfront Media Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

