Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $17,401,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2,229.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 165.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,343,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director H E. Rainbolt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.08 per share, with a total value of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $52,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,106. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.2 %

BANF stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

