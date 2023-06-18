Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.20. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $128.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

