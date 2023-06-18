Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

