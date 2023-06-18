Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells $70,973.65 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $70,973.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,177.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evolent Health Price Performance

EVH stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 84.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 304,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading

