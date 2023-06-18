Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 369.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial started coverage on Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday.

EIFZF opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

