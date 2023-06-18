Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 612,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Extendicare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

Extendicare Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.0299 dividend. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.01%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

