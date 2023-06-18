Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Socha Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 99,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

