FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.49. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

