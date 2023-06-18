FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

FDX stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.49. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in FedEx by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

