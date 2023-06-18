First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Down 15%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

