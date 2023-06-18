First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $30.08 on Friday. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Capital by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.