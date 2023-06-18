First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.51. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

