First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $844,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 336,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 48,580 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.71. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

