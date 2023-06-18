First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FKU opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.