First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FKU opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FKU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.