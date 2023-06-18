First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 905,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FWRG opened at $16.49 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $980.33 million, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.34 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,539,784 shares in the company, valued at $580,740,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

