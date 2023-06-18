Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,569 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,642.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,603,000 after acquiring an additional 697,014 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 131.8% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,041,769 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after acquiring an additional 592,349 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

